Andhra parents’ resolutions supporting English medium in schools reach Secretariat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The copies of resolution, signed by the members of the parents’ committees welcoming the decision of the State government to make English medium mandatory in government schools, were sent to Secretariat.

As the boxes containing the copies of resolution were kept on display in the park located within Secretariat premises, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Telugu Akademi chairperson N Lakshmi Parvathi and other officials went through the resolutions on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said that the parents’ committees from over 43,000 schools across the State, have handed over the copies of resolution to the government.

Stating that the parents’ committees of all government schools in Kuppam Assembly constituency being represented by the leader of the opposition N Chandrababu Naidu have sent copies of resolutions welcoming the English medium move, the minister said these copies proved that all the government schools across the State were eagerly waiting for the government’s move.

Stating that the government was ready for introduction of English medium from the next academic year, he said that it was the first-of-its-kind in the history of the nation to get so many copies of resolution in favour of an issue.