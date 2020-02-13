Andhra Pradesh HC asks DGP to appear before it on February 14  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday directed Director General of Police Gautam Sawang to appear before it on February 14 in connection with a habeas corpus petition filed by a person from Visakhapatnam accusing the police of illegally confining his son and daughter-in-law in a house in Vijayawada.

The bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice D Ramesh was hearing the petition filed by Reddy Govind Rao alleging that his son Reddy Goutam and daughter-in-law Lochini were illegally confined in their house in Vijayawada by the IV Town police, Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the HC directed the Visakhapatnam district judge to appoint a senior civil judge to ascertain facts in the petition and submit a report. The Visakhapatnam Seventh Senior Civil Judge, who conducted the inquiry, submitted his report to the HC. On Wednesday, the HC bench went through the report and summoned the DGP.