Arrangements underway in Andhra for Maha Shivaratri on February 21

GUNTUR: The district officials are making necessary arrangements in Lord Siva temples for the smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri on February 21. Temples like Sri Trikoteswara Swamy in Kotappakond, Sri Bramarabha Malleswara Swamy at Pedakakani, Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy at Amaravati, Sri Bala Koteswara Swamy at Govada, Sri Kapoteswara Swamy temple in Chejerla, Lord Shiva temples at Guthikonda Bilam, Daida at Gurazala and other temples in the district have been decked up for the festival. More than six lakh pilgrims are expected to visit Kotappakonda.

Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy has directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps for the festival.Consequently, endowment department officials and temple committee members are making preparations accordingly.The endowments department is trying to complete development works before the festival by making makeshift pandals and setting up barricades.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to ply around 792 buses from 13 depots, including 395 buses to Kotappakonda from Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet depots.Special buses will be operated for Kotappakonda Tirunallu from February 19 to 22.The devotees will take a dip in the Krishna river and perform special pujas to Amaralingeswara Swamy.

Since there is sufficient water in the river, the officials are taking steps for the safety and convenience of the devotees by setting up showers at the Amaravati ghat. Dr. Srinivasa Reddy said more than Rs 5 crore will be spent to provide facilities to devotees visiting hilltop shrine Sri Trikoteswara Swamy.

“More than Rs 2.5 crore will be spent on road widening works at Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet and the ghat road to reach the hilltop will also be repaired. Further, Rs 1.5 crore will be spent on drainage on both sides of main roads in Kotappakonda village. Granite businessmen have agreed to spend Rs 15 lakh for setting up an idol of Lord Shiva at the junction point of Kottappakonda.Also, the State government had sanctioned Rs 18 lakh to construct arches, paintings and idols on the hill top and works are almost complete.”

Kotappakonda executive officer A Ramakoti Reddy said all developmental works at the hilltop shrine would be completed before the festival.