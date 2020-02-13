Home States Andhra Pradesh

Capital shift any day after budget session: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Peddireddy says CM Jagan has the prerogative to function from anywhere in State and all obstacles will be cleared.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File Photo | S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said the State administration will function from Visakhapatnam any day after the ensuing budget session.

Accusing Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu of trying to create obstacles in the government plans to have three capitals, he alleged that the TDP chief went into the Council gallery to put pressure on the Chairman.

“All the obstacles will be cleared and the administration will function from Visakhapatnam any day after the budget session,” the minister maintained.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Peddireddy asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has the prerogative to administer from anywhere in the State.

Claiming there would not have been such positive response from people if the government decides to continue Amaravati as the lone capital, he hailed Jagan’s decision to have three capitals for the balanced development of the State.

“People have hope and trust on the Chief Minister on decentralisation of administration and development. The exercise will be done according to rules and after getting the approval of the court,’’ he said.
He further said that the decentralisation of administration and development will benefit people of all the three regions of the State.

