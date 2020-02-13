Home States Andhra Pradesh

North Andhra people don’t want capital, claims state BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

He alleged that the sole agenda behind the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s capital relocation plan was to ‘plunder’ money through real estate, not State’s development.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:10 AM

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has claimed that the people of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts were not in favour of the YSRC government’s decision to relocate the executive capital to their region. He alleged that the sole agenda behind the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s capital relocation plan was to ‘plunder’ money through real estate, not State’s development.

Speaking to reporters after meeting a group of farmers from Amaravati at his residence in Guntur on Wednesday, the former minister said, “I thought only the people of Visakhapatnam were against the idea of executive capital relocation, but when we visited Vizianagaram and Srikakulam recently, a group of people met us and said that they were worried that their peaceful lives would be disturbed. As we have always said, capital relocation is not just the problem of Amaravati villages, but the entire State. It will hamper the State’s development.”

“His predecessor (Naidu) looted through real estate here. Since nothing is left in Amaravati, the YSRC has decided to move to Visakhapatnam,” he alleged.

