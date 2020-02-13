Pawan Kalyan seeks justice for tribal girl’s family

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that the rape and murder of a tribal girl at Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy School in the city in 2017 was the most heinous of all crimes in recent history and the State government did not act promptly.

The JSP chief said that he raised this issue before the Disha initiative, but the YSRC government had not shown any care about the case. Pawan came to Kurnool on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit. The party activists and his fans welcomed him at Pulluru toll plaza.

Later, he led a huge rally, organised by his party cadre from Rajvihar Circle. The rally culminated at Kotla Circle where the JSP chief addressed a public meeting. Pawan blamed politicians for weakening the systems of governance. The girl’s rape and murder occurred during the TDP regime. After change of the government why did not Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy take any steps to do justice to the tribal girl’s family? he questioned.

Pawan said that he came here to only demand justice for the tribal girl, who was raped and murdered.

He questioned what use was making Kurnool the judicial capital when justice could not be dispensed to the deprived and the needy. He said he was not against establishing High Court in Kurnool.

He further said that Jana Sena did not have resources to run the party. But every Jana Sainik is a potential force to bring change in the society and he was happy that there is no dearth of Jana Sainiks.

Blaming local leaders, who were influencing law enforcement authorities in diverting the rape and murder case, Pawan said if no justice was done, then he would go on a one-day hunger strike in Kurnool. He warned that the situation might go out of control if he resorted to fast.

Pawan, however, said that Kurnool tribal girl rape and murder case was ‘referred’ to CBI by the State government.