Phase 2 of biomining for waste disposal launched in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday formally launched the second phase of biomining of garbage at Vambay Colony dump yard. The minister said all the remaining garbage would be cleared through biomining in the next three months, following which the area would be developed into a park.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister noted that 2.5 lakh metric tonne of waste had been processed so far and the procedure for the remaining 56,000 metric tonne was launched on Wednesday. “The remaining garbage would be processed in about three months. After this, the yard will be turned into a beautiful park,” he noted.

The minister said basic infrastructure for clean drinking water and sanitation in the residential colonies around the dump yard would be developed.

“By the same time next year, there will be a park here,” he observed.

Botcha also noted that the YSRC government sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the beautification of Vijayawada. Efforts will also be made for the construction of the railway overbridge at Madhuranagar, the minister added.

It may be noted here that the bio-mining project had begun in December 2017, and 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of garbage was processed in two years.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, along with Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu, also participated in foundation-laying ceremonies of developmental works in municipal division 53. Later in the evening, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas participated in the foundation-laying programmes for revamping of the old pipeline in division 42 with Rs 1.28 crore and a CC road in division 51 with Rs 1.48 crore.

On the occasion, Malladi Vishnu reiterated that the CM was committed to developing the city and noted that Rs 100 crore worth development works were sanctioned for the Central) assembly segment.