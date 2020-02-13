Home States Andhra Pradesh

Phase 2 of biomining for waste disposal launched in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking on the occasion, the minister noted that 2.5 lakh metric tonne of waste had been processed so far and the procedure for the remaining 56,000 metric tonne was launched on Wednesday.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana at the dumping yard in Vijayawada

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana at the dumping yard in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday formally launched the second phase of biomining of garbage at Vambay Colony dump yard. The minister said all the remaining garbage would be cleared through biomining in the next three months, following which the area would be developed into a park.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister noted that 2.5 lakh metric tonne of waste had been processed so far and the procedure for the remaining 56,000 metric tonne was launched on Wednesday. “The remaining garbage would be processed in about three months. After this, the yard will be turned into a beautiful park,” he noted.

The minister said basic infrastructure for clean drinking water and sanitation in the residential colonies around the dump yard would be developed.

“By the same time next year, there will be a park here,” he observed.

Botcha also noted that the YSRC government sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the beautification of Vijayawada. Efforts will also be made for the construction of the railway overbridge at Madhuranagar, the minister added.

It may be noted here that the bio-mining project had begun in December 2017, and 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of garbage was processed in two years.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, along with Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu, also participated in foundation-laying ceremonies of developmental works in municipal division 53. Later in the evening, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas participated in the foundation-laying programmes for revamping of the old pipeline in division 42 with Rs 1.28 crore and a CC road in division 51 with Rs 1.48 crore.

On the occasion, Malladi Vishnu reiterated that the CM was committed to developing the city and noted that Rs 100 crore worth development works were sanctioned for the Central) assembly segment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana Vambay Colony dump yard
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp