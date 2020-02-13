Saddened over daughter's death, Andhra couple end life

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Saddened over the death of their elder daughter, a couple committed suicide at Cherukupalli of Guntur district on Wednesday. According to Cherukupalli Sub-Inspector (SI) P Ramesh, the elder daughter of Annapureddy Ramu (40) and Tirupatamma (35) Amala, took her life two months ago by consuming rat poison.

She was sad as she had fared poorly in her exams at school. The couple were upset and committed suicide on Wednesday.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000