Withdraw land pooling: Visakhapatnam farmers to Collector

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Kisan Sangham (AIKS) submitted a memorandum of appeal to District Collector V Vinay Chand seeking withdrawal of GO 72, which permits land pooling, here on Wednesday. The letter presented by AIKS secretary Karri Appa Rao said land pooling brings loss to farmers, Dalits and others.

“The government is taking away agriculture land from the underprivileged people of 54 villages in and around Visakhapatnam in the name of land pooling for house pattas,” Appa Rao said.

Giving details about the concerns of land pooling, he said the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) released a notification recently to take agriculture land in Anandapuram, Bheemili, Padmanabham, Sabbavaram, Visakha Rural, Anakapalle and other areas. Notifications were released stating that a total of 6,116.50 acres of land will be taken, including 2,552.33 of assigned lands, 2,343.98 acres of occupied land, 755.59 acres of wastelands.

Meanwhile, the CPM also submitted a memorandum to collectorate administrative officer Srinivasa Rao against land pooling.