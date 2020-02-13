YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy ‘best participant’ in RS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has clocked the best participation in the Rajya Sabha in the first phase of budget session, which concluded on Tuesday. His active participation in zero hour mention, special mention, five supplementaries, one starred question, four supplementaries to starred questions, besides participation in the debates on ‘Motion of Thanks to the President and General Budget’ led to him being the best.

As per the statistics of productivity released by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Vijayasai Reddy has had nine opportunities in total, leading the table followed by his colleagues PL Punia (INC), Husain Dalwai (INC), MK Jha (RJD), Amar Patnaik (BJD), Ravi Prakash Verma (SP), Ashok Bajpai (BJP) and Amar Shankar Sable (BJP) who have participated in five opportunities each.

During the first phase of the Budget Session of Rajya Sabha, the house recorded 96 per cent productivity. During the nine scheduled sittings of the Rajya Sabha, the House functioned for a total of 38 hours 30 minutes as against the scheduled available time of 41 hours 10 minutes.

A total of 323 interventions, zero hour and special mentions were made by 155 members, of which 83 have got two or more opportunities to participate in the proceedings of the House.