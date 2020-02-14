Home States Andhra Pradesh

55 Andhra Pradesh MLAs face serious criminal cases

While one of the MLAs declared a case related to murder, 10 others declared cases related to attempts to murder.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Criminal politics

Representational image.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the details of the criminal background of Andhra Pradesh MPs and MLAs are not on the official websites of their respective political parties, as per data, about 55 of the State’s 175 MLAs face serious criminal cases.

This figure was arrived at from an analysis of the affidavits they submitted when filing nominations for the polls last April. Officials of the Election Commission refused to provide consolidated data on the criminal backgrounds of elected leaders from the State.

As per a report analysed by the Andhra Pradesh Election Watch (APEW) and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 50 of the YSRC’s 150 MLAs (the affidavit of one MLA was not analysed), four of the TDP’s 23 MLAs, and one Jana Sena MLA have declared “serious” criminal cases. Eight of these 55 MLAs have been convicted.

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said that all leaders facing criminal cases have mentioned them when filing nominations, and those facing trial should not be considered criminals until the charges are proven.

TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah, meanwhile, said, "A person (CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) who is facing trial in 11 cases filed by CBI and five by the ED is at the helm of affairs. It is unfortunate and a debate must be held in Parliament on such persons running the administration."

Why they were booked

While one of the MLAs declared a case related to murder, 10 others declared cases related to attempts to murder. As many as six MLAs declared cases related to crimes against women, and seven MLAs declared cases related to kidnapping. Both the YSRC and the TDP said they welcome the Supreme Court’s directive for the criminal antecede-nts of candidates to be on the party website

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh criminal politics Andhra Pradesh Election Watch Decriminalisation politics
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp