Aim to improve library facilities: Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar assured that all libraries in the district will be developed.

He along with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha inspected a library and the ward secretariat on Kundula Road, here on Thursday.

He directed the library staff to collect books on preparation for competitive exams for the benefit of aspirants.

“The library’s reading room should be kept open every day from 8 am in the morning to 8 pm for the benefit of students,” Anand Kumar said.