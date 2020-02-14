Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Amit Shah in Delhi this evening

Published: 14th February 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening to discuss issues pertaining to the pending bifurcation of institutions under Schedule XI and X between AP and Telangana, apart from other matters, including decentralisation of administration and abolishing the Legislative Council.

The meeting is being seen as an extension of the discussions between Jagan and PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The CM, during his meeting with Modi, briefed him about his plan for decentralised administration and sought the Centre’s cooperation to shift the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool. The reason for the move to abolish the Council was also explained.

As most of the issues are related to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jagan will meet the Home Minister to discuss them in detail and seek the Centre’s cooperation. The consent of Shah, the number two in the Central government, would be key for the success of the State government’s plans,sources said.

Further, there are some pending issues between AP and Telangana, for which the role the Ministry of Home Affairs is indispensable. Those issues are also likely to feature in the talks between Jagan and Shah.
According to sources, an appointment with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also sought to discuss issues related to Central funds to the State and irrigation projects in the State.

