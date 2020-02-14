Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government targeting to create one lakh jobs to youth by end of 2020

Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has directed officials to take steps to provide one lakh jobs to youth by the end of 2020.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has directed officials to take steps to provide one lakh jobs to youth by the end of 2020.

During a meeting with the officials  at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister reviewed the new industrial policy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to lay focus on industrial development, he said and directed the officials to strengthen the Economic Development Board for reaching out to the global market. He said that priority should be given to IT, electronics, defence, food processing, textiles and pharma sectors.

“The State government will strengthen the Economic Development Board. We wanted to make sure that there will be a flow of investments after launching the Industrial Policy 2020-2025. The Chief Minister has instructed us to make the policy in such a way that it not only attracts the industrialists and investors but also benefits the people in the State. If we can provide the right support and facilities then investments will come to the State easily,’’ he said.

Asserting that the State will witness a flow of investments if the required facilities are provided, he wanted the officials to come up with the exact details of the available lands of APIIC in districts. He also enquired about the status of sugar industries in the State.

