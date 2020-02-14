Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan prorogues Legislative Assembly, Council

Sources said that it is an indication that the government may come up with an ordinance for creating three capitals, thwarting the attempts of the opposition TDP, which has a majority in the Council.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the deadlock over the Select Committee continues with ruling YSR Congress and opposition TDP sticking to their stands, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan issued a notification proroguing the AP Legislative Assembly and Council.

The prorogation notification gains significance as it came on a day when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the State government’s decision to decentralise administration and abolish Legislative Council.

Sources said that it is an indication that the government may come up with an ordinance for creating three capitals, thwarting the attempts of the opposition TDP, which has a majority in the Council.

As the notification also came out at a time when the YSRC argued that the bills - AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020 and Repealing the APCRDA Act Bill - referred to the Select Committee by the Chairman stands invalid, as no action was taken in this regard even after 14 days and the bills have to be considered as passed by the Council, sources maintained there is also a possibility of sending the bills for getting the consent of the Governor.

While the YSRC argued that the Chairman has no right to use discretionary powers to refer bills to the Select Committee, the TDP leaders defended the action of the Chairman and insisted that the Secretary has no right to ignore the directions of the Chairman.

The government may also come up with an ordinance making changes to the AP Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts in accordance with the approval given by the Cabinet to disqualify the representatives of local bodies for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan YSR Congress TDP Andhra Pradesh Assembly AP Legislative Council
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp