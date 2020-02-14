Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan prorogues Legislative Assembly, Council

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the deadlock over the Select Committee continues with ruling YSR Congress and opposition TDP sticking to their stands, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan issued a notification proroguing the AP Legislative Assembly and Council.

The prorogation notification gains significance as it came on a day when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the State government’s decision to decentralise administration and abolish Legislative Council.

Sources said that it is an indication that the government may come up with an ordinance for creating three capitals, thwarting the attempts of the opposition TDP, which has a majority in the Council.

As the notification also came out at a time when the YSRC argued that the bills - AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020 and Repealing the APCRDA Act Bill - referred to the Select Committee by the Chairman stands invalid, as no action was taken in this regard even after 14 days and the bills have to be considered as passed by the Council, sources maintained there is also a possibility of sending the bills for getting the consent of the Governor.

While the YSRC argued that the Chairman has no right to use discretionary powers to refer bills to the Select Committee, the TDP leaders defended the action of the Chairman and insisted that the Secretary has no right to ignore the directions of the Chairman.

The government may also come up with an ordinance making changes to the AP Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts in accordance with the approval given by the Cabinet to disqualify the representatives of local bodies for violating the Model Code of Conduct.