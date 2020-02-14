Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao challenges his suspension in CAT

Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao on Thursday approached the Central Administrative Tribunal challenging his suspension by the Andhra Pradesh government on February 8.

AB Venkateswara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao on Thursday approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging his suspension by the Andhra Pradesh government on February 8. He urged the tribunal to set aside the order of suspension and direct the government to release his salary and other monetary benefits which are due from May last year.   

Venkateswara Rao, in his petition, stated that on the first day of change in the State government last year, he was relieved from the post of ACB Director General on May 30, 2019 and that he was not given any posting orders since then.

When representations were made with a plea to give posting orders and release of salary and other monetary benefits, the government, as a rebuttal, issued orders in the late night of February 8 placing him under suspension. The government invoked Rule 3(1) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 on the allegation of involvement in procurement of security equipment through tenders while he was working as Additional Director General of Police.

It is a vague allegation and it cannot be a ground to place him under suspension pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings, he added.AP State Chief Secretary, DGP and Secretary to Ministry of Home Affairs are named as the respondents. The matter will come up for hearing on Friday.

Rao also contended that it was a gross violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India and principles of natural justice. Rao said he had an unblemished service of over 30 years during which he was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for meritorious service and President’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

In the GO No 18, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said Rao’s suspension was based on a report submitted by Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) Gautam Sawang, alleging “serious misconduct” in the process of procurement of security equipment.

A leaked ‘confidential’ report on Rao, considered the ‘Man Friday’ of previous chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said, “Rao wilfully disclosed intelligence protocols and procedures of police to a foreign defence manufacturing firm. This is a direct threat to national security.”

Counsel appointed

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to engage the services of senior counsel D Prakash Reddy to defend the case of government in the petition filed by senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao before CAT, Hyderabad Bench, challenging his suspension.

P Govind Reddy, Special Counsel for the State government in the High Court at Hyderabad, and M Bal Raj, government pleader, Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench, were asked to brief and assist Prakash Reddy in the matter. A Government Order to this effect was issued on Thursday

