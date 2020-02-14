Andhra Pradesh legislators A Ramanarayana Reddy, K Govardhan Reddy deplore official ‘indifference’

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Legislators Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kakani Govardhan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the indifferent attitude of the officials at the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting here on Thursday, alleging that they were not responding to their appeals for information pertaining to various development schemes.

Ramanarayana Reddy said the information provided by the officials to his request pertaining to the development of his Venkatagiri Assembly constituency was inadequate. “The higher officials should coordinate with the district administration in provision of information sought by the legislators on time,” he said.

Govardhan Reddy alleged that farmers in his Sarvepalli constituency were facing severe problems due to the indifferent attitude of the district officials. "Farmers have failed to get benefits of the development schemes as they are yet to get rights over the lands which are being cultivated by them for the past few decades. Though the farmers made several appeals to the officials seeking provision of ownership rights on the lands to avail of benefits of development schemes, there has been no response. Majority of farmers are forced to sell their produce to the middlemen at a lower price due to lack of proper procurement system," the MLA said.

District Incharge Minister B Srinivasa Reddy promised to resolve the issues raised by the two MLAs. He said that reverification of the list of beneficiaries of social security pension is in progress and all eligible people will get pensions. "After the end of local body elections, a special meeting of the District Review Committee will be convened to come up with proposals for the all-round development of Nellore," he said.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said that all the eligible people irrespective of their party affiliations will get social security pensions and other benefits as the government is implementing the scheme in a transparent manner.