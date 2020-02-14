Andhra Pradesh man lands in soup after trying to forge minister's signature

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man from Kadapa district, who allegedly forged Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha’s signature to allocate land to himself, has landed himself in trouble as the minister on Thursday learnt about his act and is seeking stern action against him.

The man, M Reddappa, from Kesapuram hamlet of Devalampeta Panchayat in Chinnamandem mandal, submitted a letter typed on the minister’s letterhead, recommending that 1.26 acres of poramboke land be sanctioned to himself to set up a small-scale industrial unit. The letter, urging the district collector to allocate the land, bore a forged signature of Vanitha.

On receiving it, Chinnamadem tahsildar GV Nageswara Rao was taken aback as the villagers of Kesapuram recently approached him, asking for the village secretariat to be built on the land, he said. He informed his seniors and brought the matter to the notice of Government Chief Whip and Rayachoti MLA G Srikanth Reddy.

The MLA, in turn, informed the minister, who then saw the letter and confirmed that the signature was not hers. She immediately informed Home Minister Sucharitha and DGP Gautam Sawang, and followed it up with a written complaint.

DGP asked to take stern action

The Chinnamandem police registered a case of forgery against Reddappa and took up investigation based on a complaint lodged by tahsildar GV Nageswara Rao.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha also urged Home Minister M Sucharitha and DGP Gautam Sawang to take stern action against those responsible. Reddappa is reported to be an activist of the TDP