Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh man lands in soup after trying to forge minister's signature

The letter, urging the district collector to allocate the land, bore a forged signature of Vanitha.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

M Reddappa

M Reddappa. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man from Kadapa district, who allegedly forged Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha’s signature to allocate land to himself, has landed himself in trouble as the minister on Thursday learnt about his act and is seeking stern action against him.

The man, M Reddappa, from Kesapuram hamlet of Devalampeta Panchayat in Chinnamandem mandal, submitted a letter typed on the minister’s letterhead, recommending that 1.26 acres of poramboke land be sanctioned to himself to set up a small-scale industrial unit. The letter, urging the district collector to allocate the land, bore a forged signature of Vanitha.

On receiving it, Chinnamadem tahsildar GV Nageswara Rao was taken aback as the villagers of Kesapuram recently approached him, asking for the village secretariat to be built on the land, he said. He informed his seniors and brought the matter to the notice of Government Chief Whip and Rayachoti MLA G Srikanth Reddy.

The MLA, in turn,  informed the minister, who then saw the letter and confirmed that the signature was not hers. She immediately informed Home Minister Sucharitha and DGP Gautam Sawang, and followed it up with a written complaint.

DGP asked to take stern action

The Chinnamandem police registered a case of forgery against Reddappa and took up investigation based on a complaint lodged by tahsildar GV Nageswara Rao.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha also urged Home Minister M Sucharitha and DGP Gautam Sawang to take stern action against those responsible. Reddappa is reported to be an activist of the TDP

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Reddappa Andhra Pradesh fake sign Taneti Vanitha AP minister fake sign
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp