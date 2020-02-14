Andhra Pradesh Municipal administration chief appointed as special officer for three municipalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has appointed commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) GSRKR Vijaya Kumar as a special officer for Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Pulivedula municipalities.

As per the order (RT 93) issued by MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao on Thursday, Vijaya Kumar will monitor the developmental activities planned in these three municipalities.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed officials to develop Tadepalli and Mangalagiri as model towns in the State. From drinking water facilities to waste management to a 100-bedded hospital, the CM asked the officials to prepare a report for turning them into model towns. Recently, the government has also merged 13 grama panchayats with Tadepalli and Mangalagiri municipalities from in and around the capital region and Guntur district. While eight panchayats were merged with Tadepalli, five were merged with Mangalagiri.

Pulivendula municipality also has several developmental and infrastructure projects in pipeline. To monitor all these developmental works, the government appointed a special officers for the said urban local bodies.

