Andhra Pradesh 'rice pulling' case: Accused stuns cops with record on lavish spending

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Investigating officials of the sensational rice pulling case have been left astonished as the main accused in the case, R Mahadeva from Karnataka, who has deceived many people, spent lavishly on house renovations, luxury tours, donations to temples and on many others.

Interestingly, he donated Rs 3 lakh to Goddess Tirupati Gangamma in Kuppam, arranged three ACs for his house and spent around Rs 10 lakh for visits to various temples and tourist destinations on his family members. The police were able to seize only Rs 1.29 crore as he had spent most of the sum for various activities.

He also spent money on devotees, who visited Sabarimala. Meanwhile, police officials have requested the court for five-day custody for collecting more details from him on how he spent the remaining money of total Rs 2 crore and to whom he gave it.