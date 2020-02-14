Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulation and Monitoring Commission inspects 130 private schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulation and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) conducted inspections at various private schools across the State on Thursday.

A total of 130 schools — 10 from each district — were inspected by the officials.

APSERMC Secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy said that some schools have been running without recognition, playground, with over-crowded classrooms, unclean washrooms and lavatories. The inspections will conclude on Friday, after which notices will be served on the schools for irregularities, said Sambasiva Reddy.