Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulation and Monitoring Commission inspects 130 private schools
VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulation and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) conducted inspections at various private schools across the State on Thursday.
A total of 130 schools — 10 from each district — were inspected by the officials.
APSERMC Secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy said that some schools have been running without recognition, playground, with over-crowded classrooms, unclean washrooms and lavatories. The inspections will conclude on Friday, after which notices will be served on the schools for irregularities, said Sambasiva Reddy.