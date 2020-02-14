Awareness rally on leprosy conducted by Tenali Municipality, MEPMA

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali Municipality conducted a rally in coordination with Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to create awareness on national leprosy control programme on Thursday.

Municipal commissioner Jaswant Rao flagged off the rally from the municipality premises and several school students took part in it.

The rally continued up to Bose Bomma Centre and students formed a human chain along with municipal officials. Speaking on the occasion, health officer BV Ramana said the municipality along with MEMPA is organising camps in the town. "Symptoms of the disease include reduced sensation of touch, fever. If one or more of these symptoms are evident, go the doctor," he said.