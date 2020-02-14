‘Biased’ annulment of YWSLCS halted: Andhra Pradesh MLA Vidadala Rajini

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajini said the ‘biased’ annulment of Yadavalli Weaker Section Land Colonisation Society (YWSLCS) by the former TDP government was halted by the Revision Authority and was a big victory for Dalit farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRC party office in Chilakaluripet, she lamented that former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao during the Telugu Desam regime cancelled YWSLCS alleging no proper records were maintained by its members.

She said that the Registrar of Cooperative Societies Revision Authority verified the records and issued orders to enable the society to function. The government allocated 416.50 acres of land for 250 Dalit families at Yadevalli village of Chilakaluripet rural mandal.

The families formed a society and later, former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy established a lift irrigation system to divert water meant for irrigation to the newly allocated lands by spending Rs 3.2 crore.

However, former minister Pulla Rao tried to grab the lands from the beneficiaries.

Rajini alleged that he conducted a survey with geologists invited from other States and found black pearl granite deposits worth Rs 2,000 crore there. "The former TDP government announced that these lands belonged to the government. Sycophants of former minister Pulla Rao applied for mining lease there. Yadavalli village’s former sarpanch Y Sivaiah, his wife Ramadevi, son Ravindra Babu and others applied for mining leases," she said.