Disha centre in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada facing issues in shifting mentally-challenged woman

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Disha one-stop centre in Kakinada is reportedly facing issues in transferring a 22-year-old mentally-challenged woman to Guntur district for rehabilitation.

The woman, identified as S Devi, was rescued by Gollaprolu police on February 10. Upon inquiring, she told the police that she belonged to Chavitidibbala village in Y Ramavaram mandal and her parents had died.

As per norms, any orphan or destitute woman must be given shelter at the centre for five days. Then, they are required to be rehabilitated at the shelter home at Ponnuru.

The officials require a special vehicle to transfer her. The whole process is expected to cost around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. However, the centre reportedly does not have sufficient funds under the miscellaneous head.