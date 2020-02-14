Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan fails to get funds for State from Centre: TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Yanamala pointed out that duration of the meeting between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister does not count.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed miserably in getting funds from the Centre, senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said despite meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi thrice and Union Home Minister Amit Shah four times, Jagan could not even manage to get to and fro travel fare.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Yanamala pointed out that duration of the meeting between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister does not count. "It is learnt that the Prime Minister questioned the Chief Minister on the undemocratic  decisions of the State government and the misuse of MGNREGA funds," he said.

Seeking to know why the government is afraid to constitute the Select Committee, he said the Council Chairman acted in accordance with the rules while referring to the Bills to the panel.

