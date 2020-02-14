Home States Andhra Pradesh

Utilise APCARL facilities to promote cultivation of millets: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a review meeting with officials over the progress of development works in Kadapa, the CM directed the officials to prepare proposals within a week for setting up institutes.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials concerned to take steps for constructing an international school and a town hall in in Pulivendula of Kadapa district.

In a review meeting with officials over the progress of development works in Kadapa and those under the Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA) here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare proposals within a week for setting up institutes in veterinary and horticulture sectors. He was informed that works for setting up a medical college and cancer hospital were going on in full swing.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the works for which he had laid the foundation stones recently.He directed the officials to construct all skill development centres in the same model and set up godowns at the village level, cold-storage units at the mandal level and food processing zones at the constituency level.

Jagan directed the officials to ensure storage of floodwater at Gandikota and Chitravati and take up the road expansion works between Muddanur and Kodikonda check-post.The officials informed that some farmers were keen on the cultivation of dates for which environment, cost and other factors would have to be taken into consideration.

In reply, the Chief Minister asked the officials to promote the cultivation of millets and completely utilise the facilities available at the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL).

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Pulivendula Area Development Agency Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp