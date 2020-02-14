Utilise APCARL facilities to promote cultivation of millets: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials concerned to take steps for constructing an international school and a town hall in in Pulivendula of Kadapa district.

In a review meeting with officials over the progress of development works in Kadapa and those under the Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA) here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare proposals within a week for setting up institutes in veterinary and horticulture sectors. He was informed that works for setting up a medical college and cancer hospital were going on in full swing.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the works for which he had laid the foundation stones recently.He directed the officials to construct all skill development centres in the same model and set up godowns at the village level, cold-storage units at the mandal level and food processing zones at the constituency level.

Jagan directed the officials to ensure storage of floodwater at Gandikota and Chitravati and take up the road expansion works between Muddanur and Kodikonda check-post.The officials informed that some farmers were keen on the cultivation of dates for which environment, cost and other factors would have to be taken into consideration.

In reply, the Chief Minister asked the officials to promote the cultivation of millets and completely utilise the facilities available at the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL).