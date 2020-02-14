Verification letters of original certificates sent to Andhra Pradesh PSC candidates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) officials said that the verification letters of original certificates belonging to 858 admitted candidates of group-2 services, have been sent to them separately by speed post.

Anyone who has not received the call letter or the memo can download the same from the commission’s website - https://psc.ap.gov.in. The post codes mentioned in the ninth item of the call letter are to be read as postcode numbers 15, 17 and 27 instead of 15, 16, 17 and 27.