Verification letters of original certificates sent to Andhra Pradesh PSC candidates
The post codes mentioned in the ninth item of the call letter are to be read as postcode numbers 15, 17 and 27 instead of 15, 16, 17 and 27.
Published: 14th February 2020 11:18 AM | Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:18 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) officials said that the verification letters of original certificates belonging to 858 admitted candidates of group-2 services, have been sent to them separately by speed post.
Anyone who has not received the call letter or the memo can download the same from the commission’s website - https://psc.ap.gov.in. The post codes mentioned in the ninth item of the call letter are to be read as postcode numbers 15, 17 and 27 instead of 15, 16, 17 and 27.