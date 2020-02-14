Visakhapatnam preferred destination of BPO/ITES among Tier-II cities in the country

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam has emerged as one of the most preferred business processing company (BPO) and Information Technology-enabled services (ITES) destinations in India and there are many BPOs set up under India BPO promotion scheme (IBPS) providing high quality tech support to clients, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) said in a recent tweet.

It said out of more than 100 locations where BPOs have been set up under the IBPS, a few cities have come out as the preferred BPO and IT/ITES destinations. Visakhapatnam is emerging as the favourite destination among them.

The IBPS, envisaged under Digital India Programme, seeks to incentivise establishment of over 48,000 seats in respect of BPO/ITES operations across the country. It is distributed among each State in proportion of the State’s population with an outlay of Rs 493 crore. This would help in capacity building in smaller cities in terms of infra and manpower and would become basis for next wave of IT/ITES led growth.

Speaking to TNIE, STPI, Vizag, in-charge and IBPS, Andhra Pradesh, nodal officer MP Dubey said Vizag has the best IT potential and the city’s ecosystem was favourable for IT industry. He said various companies are moving to Vizag, fast emerging city among Tier 2 cities.

He said about 45,000 jobs will be generated in the next three years as 56 units got approval under IBPS in Visakhapatnam region. He said the idea of STPI was to promote the local talent and provide employment opportunities for local youth.

Dubey said it is a great opportunity for the YSRC government as 45,000 direct jobs will be created in three years. It will generate another 90,000 indirect jobs so that the city will witness rapid development, he said. He said STPI, Vizag is acting as a nodal agency and helping the industry in IT in IBPS. He said the IT industry will surpass in the city the biggest employer steel plant which has 20,000 employees within three years.

IT Association of Andhra Praesh president TL Narayana said Vizag is the number one destination in Tier 2 cities in the country. Of the 14,696 seats allotted for the State, over 10,000 seats were procured by companies in Vizag.

It is creating IBPS employment for the talent of Vizag, which has made it the hottest IT destination for for IT/ITES companies among Tier 2 in India. Companies such as Conduent, Federala Bank, WNS have come to the city and generated thousands of jobs. He said Vizag has surplus talent pool; 20,000 are graduating from various institutions every year.

Vizag Development Council vice-president O Naresh Kumar said that the city is a preferred destination because of its congenial industrial climate, technical manpower, social, education and health facilities, best telecom infrastructure, excellent road, train and air transport facilities.

