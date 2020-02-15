30 milch animals rescued by police on way to illegal slaughterhouse in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Around 30 cows, calves and oxen which were being transported to a slaughterhouse at Mallaram on Palakaluru Road, were rescued by Help for Animals Society members with the support of transport department officials in Guntur on Friday.

Motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Ravi Kumar, Pedakakani Circle Inspector (CI) U Sobhan Babu caught the vehicles which were being used to transport the animals illegally.

Help for Animals Society chief A Tejovanth said he got information that animals were being illegally transported to a slaughterhouse so he informed the same to the police and motor vehicle inspectors.

“An activist named Sikandar Aruna told me that around 30 animals were forced inside three small vehicles and were being transported to an illegal slaughterhouse on Palakaluru Road. I informed the same to MVI Ravi Kumar and CI Sobhan Babu. The officers took prompt action, rescued the animals and seized the vehicles.”

Tejovanth said the condition of many cows present inside the vehicles was critical. “Illegal slaughterhouses continue to operate in the city despite stringent laws to check the same.”The issue has been reported to District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar.

“We urge the District Collector to make efforts to address this heinous, unlawful activity taking place in Guntur. In this incident, cows were stuffed inside small trucksand many started bleeding as sharp iron protrudings within the containers resulted in wounds. One of them even died. A few others collapsed and are now critical,” a representation to the Collector’s office said.