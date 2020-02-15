APSRTC employees win awards for best practices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation (APSRTC) conducted the HSD KMPL and Road Safety Awards function for its staff, at RTC House here on Friday.

Mahabub Basha and MV Subbayya from Atmakur, and Y Krishnaiah form Nellore won prizes in the road safety category. Kakinada depot driver Ramana, and MS Reddy and M Krishna Murthy from Mankulam depot were awarded in the ‘energy saving’ category.

Minister for Transport and Communication Perni Ventaramaiah, who was present on the occasion, said, the awardees achieved excellent results in their respective jobs. “Jobs and facilities for the family members of those who lost their lives while on duty have been provided by the government. The government is trying to abolish the CPS policy and replace it with the old pension scheme, which will be applicable to the RTC employees as well.”

IOCL’s chief general manager Bibhuti Ramzan, general manager Sureg Babu, director A Koteshwara Rao, executive director (Operations), KS Brahmananda Reddy, executive director (Engineering), P Krishna Mohan and chief traffic manager Chitti Babu also participated.