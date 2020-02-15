Arjun Das takes charge after HC order

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Arjun Das, the mahant of Sri Swamy Hathiramji Math, took charge here on Friday, following the interim order issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, keeping in abeyance the GO issued on January 28 suspending him.

Das was suspended by the commissioner of the Endowments department until the completion of an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of land. He has been accused of irregularities and not taking necessary action to prevent encroachment of math land under Sections 83 to 86 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Act 30/1987, and failing to protect the property.

Following his suspension, Das approached the High Court, which issued the interim order keeping in abeyance the suspension order.