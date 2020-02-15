Mechanic donates Rs 12000

GUNTUR: A mechanic named J Karuna Kumar, working at Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) depot-two in Guntur, donated Rs 12,000 for the development of Jalagam Vengalarao Municipal High School, here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Guntur Municipal Commissioner C Anuradha appreciated his support and said that Kumar had been donating funds for the development of schools across the city for the past four years.
