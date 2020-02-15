Suspend doctors who leave before time, says MLA Sankara Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pedakurapadu MLA N Sankara Rao conducted a surprise inspection at the primary health centre (PHC) in Achempeta and observed doctors and staff were not available in the hospital to serve the public.

Consequently, he directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) to take stern action against six doctor and four employees who left the hospital before scheduled time.

The MLA said the locals complained to him about poor facilities at the PHC for the past two months, forcing him to conduct a surprise inspection there and finding out that six doctors and four other employees signed in the register and left the hospital as it was daily practice for them.

“More than 70,000 people live in the 22 villages of Achempeta mandal and only one hospital is there to serve them. However, the doctors and staff are negligent towards them. Earlier, I inspected the PHC in Pedakurapadu PHC and found that only one doctor was available on that day but now other doctors there are attending regularly.The government recently sanctioned Rs 6 crore to improve facilities in the hospital at Pedakurapadu.”

The MLA said people should have questioned the doctors and staff at the hospital in Achempeta as to why they are leaving the hospital early.