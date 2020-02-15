Tirumala now has a full-fledged hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Pilgrims visiting Tirumala won’t need to rush out of town in case of a medical emergency anymore as the Aswini Hospital here has been upgraded with two ICUs and a mini operation theatre. It was upgraded with donations from the Tata Trust, and inaugurated on Friday by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees chairman YV Subba Reddy.

The full-fledged hospital now has 30 beds, two ICUs, a state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory and a mini operation theatre where emergency surgeries can be performed, Subba Reddy said.

Eight specialist doctors, including dentists and an ophthalmologist, will work at the facility, the TTD chairman added.