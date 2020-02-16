Capital should be at centre of State, says Sailajanath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sailajanath on Saturday said the ruling YSRC contemplating joining the NDA government at the Centre was more in personal interest rather than people’s interest. Addressing mediapersons, Sailajanath questioned the YSRC for not bringing pressure on the Centre to grant special category status (SCS) to the State as per its election promise.

He said the Congress was opposed to linking development to three capitals. The capital should be ideally located in the centre of the State, he said, adding tht Jagan welcomed Amaravati when it was proposed as the capital of the State. Now the ruling party was stoking conflict between the regions in the name of three capitals, he said.