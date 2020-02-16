Man rapes 8-yr-old speech-impaired

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident an eight-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man at Mettapalem Panchayat in Jagannadhapuram village under Anakapalle rural police station limits on Thursday night.

However, the incident came to light on Saturday when the girl’s parents filed a complaint with the police. The accused is a neighbour of the girl’s family.According to Anakapalle (Rural) Inspector PV Narasimha Rao, the incident reportedly occurred on February 13. The police said that the accused took the girl, who is speech- and hearing-impaired, to an isolated place where he allegedly raped her. After the girl raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot. Noticing them, the accused fled the spot. The victim was sent to the NTR Government Hospital for medical examination. The victim’s family members demanded stringent action.