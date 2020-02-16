Home States Andhra Pradesh

Not Rs 2000 crore, only Rs 2.63 lakh unaccounted cash found in house of Naidu's former personal secretary

Sources in TDP told TNIE that, apart from the cash, the I-T officials had seized 12 tolas of gold during their 5-days searches in the properties of Srinivas in Vijayawada and Hyderabad last week.

Published: 16th February 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Income Tax department sleuths had only found Rs 2.63 lakh unaccounted cash in the house of P Srinivas, the former personal secretary of N Chandrababu Naidu when the latter was Chief Minister, and not Rs 2000 crore as being claimed by the ruling YSRC.
 
Sources in TDP told TNIE that, apart from the cash, the I-T officials had seized 12 tolas of gold during their 5-days searches in the properties of Srinivas in Vijayawada and Hyderabad last week.  “We have evidence to prove our claims. We have Panchanama copy given by the I-T department, wherein it was clearly mentioned that only Rs 2,63,000 were seized and the receipt had signatures of both Srinivas and I-T department officials,” sources said.
 
With evidence in hand, TDP leaders including MP Kinjarpu Rammohan Naidu, former home minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, BV Jaya Nageswara Reddy, Maganti Roopa took to social media and lashed out at YSRC for its ‘unrealistic’ claims that Rs 2,000 crore unaccounted money was found in the house of Srinivas and linking the entire issue to TDP, stating it is only tip of the iceberg and more would be revealed in future. 

On February 13 (Thursday), the I-T department had issued a statement that during their searches at more than 40 different premises in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune, the unaccounted income of more than Rs 2000 crore was detected.  

Following the disclosure by the I-T department, a war of words broke out between ruling YSRC and principal opposition TDP, with both levelling allegations on one another of corruption and nepotism. YSRC leaders including ministers claimed that all the unaccounted money seized by the I-T department was from Srinivas, while TDP leaders refuted and dismissed them as baseless allegations. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu P Srinivas
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp