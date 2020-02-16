Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poultry industry in Chittoor, Nellore badly affected

Farmers, along with other companies, have been running poultry farms in Chittoor, Palamaner, Madanapalle and other places.

Published: 16th February 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 10:03 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Rumours on social media about the spread of coronavirus through birds have been badly affecting the poultry and meat industry and the poultry farmers are facing heavy losses due to this. Sales in the poultry industry have dipped both in Chittoor and Nellore districts. The industry has faced a loss of `3 crore in just one week in Chittoor district.  Situation remains the same in Nellore district too.

Farmers, along with other companies, have been running poultry farms in Chittoor, Palamaner, Madanapalle and other places. As many as 30 lakh broilers are generally produced in these areas in a month. Price of the broiler has declined to `55 from `85. With this farmers and companies have been incurring losses. Since the spread of the virus, posts on social media, especially WhatsApp forwards, have linked the virus to consumption of broiler chicken and as a result the demand for broilers has decreased in the open market.  “Poultry industry is often affected by such rumours. Don’t believe in these fake agendas being pushed by others. Cooked Indian chicken and eggs are very safe for consumption,” said a veterinary doctor.

Meanwhile, farmers in these districts have been appealing to the State government to supply feed for chicken at a discounted price. Now, there are only four to five lakh birds in the farms of the delta area in Nellore district. Poultry industry had started in 1978 in the district. Majority of the farms are in Buchireddypalem, Venkatachalam, Kovur, Patur, Kothur, Narukur, Allipuram and others areas in the delta region. Poultry retailers in the district have been importing broilers and layers from Chittoor, Karnataka and also parts of Tamil Nadu. 

“We have expected a good price for chicken and broilers in our area ahead of festivals. Now, with the rumours doing the rounds, price of broiler has declined by `30. We have already incurred losses because of the hike in prices of chicken feed. There is a need to create awareness among the public that there has been no virus attack on the broilers and also on the meat in our country,” said a retailer from Buchireddypalem mandal. Meanwhile, feed prices have increased in the last one year. Maize, bajra, oilmeal and others have increased by up to 60 per cent in the last two-three years. Feed prices are nearly 70 per cent of the total cost in the poultry sector. Due to increase in the cost of bird feed, the poultry farmers are facing hard times and are planning either to exit business. 

