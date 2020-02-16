Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag land scam: SIT gets three more members

Three more members have been drafted into the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the land scam in Visakhapatnam. 

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Three more members have been drafted into the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the land scam in Visakhapatnam. Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, SIT chairperson Vijaya Kumar said the three members appointed to the committee are retired IAS officer of Chhattisgarh batch K Durgananda Prasada Rao, Commissioner of Police RK Meena, Chief Conservator of Forest Rahul Pandey.

This was done so as to complete the exercise before April 30, he added. He said the government has extended the SIT’s tenure by three more months. He said three more members were appointed to complete the inquiry within scheduled time as per the provision given under GO.  The SIT has received more than 1,400 petitions. It may be recalled that the State government had formed a three-member SIT comprising former IAS officials Vijay Kumar and YV Anuradha and retired judge T Bhaskara Rao, in October 2019. 

