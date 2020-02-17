37 DSPs get postings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 37 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officers, who had been waiting for posting for more than three months, received appointment orders on Sunday. Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang issued orders and asked the officials to report at their place of posting immediately.

The DGP gave the postings as per report submitted by the police establishment board based on the service records of the officials. Top priority has been given to fill vacant posts in CID, Disha police stations, women police stations and strengthen several wings such as task force, central crime stations, police control rooms and traffic.With these new postings, Vijayawada city got five more DSP rank officers.