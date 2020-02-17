Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP: Speculation on YSRC alliance to damage party, Sena only partner in AP

Purandeswari criticised the decisions of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Published: 17th February 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP leaders have reiterated that there was no alliance with the YSRC in the State, as being speculated. Criticising the YSRC government’s decisions to relocate the capital, review power purchase agreements, reverse tendering and others, the saffron party leaders alleged that the ‘hasty’ moves were becoming hurdles for the State’s development.

Speaking in Rajamahendravaram after participating in preparatory meeting for local body elections on Sunday, party leaders D Purandeswari, Somu Veerraju and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao categorically ruled out any sort of partnership with both YSRC and TDP. “As our party co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has stated, there is no alliance with any party other than Jana Sena. Propaganda about alliance with YSRC is being done only to create confusion and mislead the people. In the past too, the TDP accused us of not helping the State. Now, speculation that we would work with the YSRC is being done to damage the BJP,” she said. Her party colleagues Veerraju and Manikyala Rao concurred.

Purandeswari criticised the decisions of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Decisions to have three capitals, reviewing and cancellation of renewable power purchase agreements, scrapping agreements in the name of reverse tendering and others hit the State badly, she alleged.

“If one observes these hasty decisions, one wonders if they were taken in the interest of the State or political interests. The State’s development is being hampered because of these decisions. Undoing the decision of previous government will hurt the investments. People are also facing problems,” she noted.

She also found fault with the TDP, observing that the Chandrababu Naidu’s party was not playing its role as the Opposition. The former Union minister also wondered why the TDP was against scrapping legislative council as Naidu himself batted for it in the past. “Is he opposing it because all his party men purchased lands in Amaravati and hence wants to stop the CRDA Repeal Bill from passing?” she wondered.

Speaking on the YSRC government’s decision to scrap the council, Veeraju said that the ball was in the Centre’s court and that it was better to wait and see what the Centre does.“Since we were given directions by our party leadership, we can’t clearly take a stand saying we oppose the government’s decision. Let us wait and see what the Centre does,” he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp