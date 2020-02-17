BJP: Speculation on YSRC alliance to damage party, Sena only partner in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP leaders have reiterated that there was no alliance with the YSRC in the State, as being speculated. Criticising the YSRC government’s decisions to relocate the capital, review power purchase agreements, reverse tendering and others, the saffron party leaders alleged that the ‘hasty’ moves were becoming hurdles for the State’s development.

Speaking in Rajamahendravaram after participating in preparatory meeting for local body elections on Sunday, party leaders D Purandeswari, Somu Veerraju and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao categorically ruled out any sort of partnership with both YSRC and TDP. “As our party co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has stated, there is no alliance with any party other than Jana Sena. Propaganda about alliance with YSRC is being done only to create confusion and mislead the people. In the past too, the TDP accused us of not helping the State. Now, speculation that we would work with the YSRC is being done to damage the BJP,” she said. Her party colleagues Veerraju and Manikyala Rao concurred.

Purandeswari criticised the decisions of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Decisions to have three capitals, reviewing and cancellation of renewable power purchase agreements, scrapping agreements in the name of reverse tendering and others hit the State badly, she alleged.

“If one observes these hasty decisions, one wonders if they were taken in the interest of the State or political interests. The State’s development is being hampered because of these decisions. Undoing the decision of previous government will hurt the investments. People are also facing problems,” she noted.

She also found fault with the TDP, observing that the Chandrababu Naidu’s party was not playing its role as the Opposition. The former Union minister also wondered why the TDP was against scrapping legislative council as Naidu himself batted for it in the past. “Is he opposing it because all his party men purchased lands in Amaravati and hence wants to stop the CRDA Repeal Bill from passing?” she wondered.

Speaking on the YSRC government’s decision to scrap the council, Veeraju said that the ball was in the Centre’s court and that it was better to wait and see what the Centre does.“Since we were given directions by our party leadership, we can’t clearly take a stand saying we oppose the government’s decision. Let us wait and see what the Centre does,” he noted.