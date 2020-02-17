Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cargo flight plan from Vizag airport fails to take off

Non-availability of slot said to be reason; SpiceJet wanted to operate service between Chennai-Vizag-Kolkota, Chennai-Vizag-Surat route

Published: 17th February 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Vizag Airport used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A dedicated cargo flight service proposed by SpiceJet from Vizag to Chennai and Kolkata could not start due to denial of slot to it by defence officials at the Vizag airport. The proposal for cargo service was made when SpiceJet top officials held consultations with Airports Authority of India (AAI) authorities to start the cargo service.

On January 25, a high-level delegation of SpiceJet airlines held discussions with AAI logistics general manager Muralidharan to facilitate introduction of dedicated cargo flights from Visakhapatnam. The airlines had then expressed its willingness to launch the services from the city as it has good potential for cargo operations.The airlines wanted to operate cargo service between Chennai-Vizag-Kolkota and Chennai-Vizag-Surat sector  in the second or third week of February.  

However, they could not start the service due to non-availability of slot sought by it at the airport.
Meanwhile, following a request by Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association (APATA) and Tour Travel Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAAP), MP MVV Satyanarayana wrote a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking his help to solve problems with regard to increase number movement of flights at the airport.

Satyanarayana said the naval authorities restricted the flying of civilian aircraft in Vizag airport from 9 am to 12 noon and 6 pm to 9 pm.  Currently, the city airport is able to handle 70 aircraft movements with 35 civil aircraft. Owing to restrictions and non-availability of convenient slots many airlines were diverting their flights to other airports. It will impact future needs of the city as the State government decided to make Vizag the executive capital.

“The airport posted a record growth in number of air travellers over the past four years and we expect a growth of over 100 per cent in air traffic once the executive capital gets operational. If the restrictions imposed by the naval authorities continue, the growth of Visakhapatnam is likely to suffer a major setback,” he said.

He said till a new civil airport was constructed at Bhogapuram, the present airport may be used to the fullest extent for civil aircraft operations. Steps should be taken for early completion of the parallel taxi track and commissioning of the N5 taxi track, he said. The MP is likely to meet the Union Defence Minister in Delhi during Parliament sessions.

The APATA and TTAAP representatives said in the absence of the dedicated cargo facility from Vizag, the local entrepreneurs will depend on belly cargo space, which is not meeting the demand.Aqua exports have suffered since live shrimp could not be delivered directly to Surat. Dedicated cargo services from the city is the only solution to the problems of entrepreneurs, they added.

Restrictions for civilian aircraft
Following a request by Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association and Tour Travel Association of Andhra Pradesh, MP MVV Satyanarayana has written  a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking his help to solve problems with regard to increased number movement of flights at the airport. Satyanarayana said the naval authorities restricted the flying of civilian aircraft in Vizag airport from 9 am to 12 noon and 6 pm to 9 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet cargo flight service Vizag airport
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp