Complete layout works on govt lands by Feb 20: Guntur Collector

Published: 17th February 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials concerned to complete layout works on government lands by February 20 and acquire lands from the public by the end of February for YSR Ugadi Kanuka housing scheme.He asked the officials to speed up renovation of internal roads, fix boundaries, and develop the lands for housing sites.

Kumar also directed them to negotiate with land owners, who are willing to give their lands and complete the payments within a stipulated time frame.The tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) were asked to coordinate with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) staff to complete the marking and layouts of the lands acquired from the landowners.

According to sources, the Guntur administration has identified around 2,31,464 beneficiaries eligible for the housing scheme and around 4,300 acre of land will be given to them in the district.

The revenue department officials have identified 2,500 acre of government lands and remaining 1800 acre
will be acquired from the public.

Guntur division Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Bhaskara Reddy said landowners form 17 villages expressed willingness to give 50 acre of land. He said the officials have already completed payment of `1.70 crore as per the agreement.

Bhaskara Reddy said landowners of Krosuru, Tadikonda, Phirangipuram, Pedanandipadu, Medikonduru, Prathipadu and other mandals have also expressed their willingness to give lands for the housing scheme.

