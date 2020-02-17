Home States Andhra Pradesh

Festive preparations in full swing at Pedakakani

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The endowments department of Pedakakani is making arrangements for Brahmotsavams at Sri Bramaramba Mallikharjuna Temple in the district in view of Maha Shivaratri.Thousands of devotees will perform puja on the occasion of Brahmotsavams so the temple authorities are making arrangements for smooth conduct of puja.

They also established special counters for prasadam and queues for pilgrims to have darshan of the main deity without any disturbance.Pedakakani temple executive officer (EO) D Sambasiva Rao said the Brahmotsavams would be held from February 19 to 25. He said that the ancient temple is located in Pedakakani village on NH-16 and eight km away from Guntur.

Goddess Bhramaramba Devi is the presiding deity. She is one of the Astadasa Sakthi and Sri Malleswara Swamy is one of the Jyothirlingam of Srisaila Kshetram.Pedakakani temple is famous for Rahu Ketu puja for which thousands of pilgrims from across State visit the temple.

The puja is performed every day during rahu kalam. A well on the east of the temple called Yagnala Bavi has its own mythology which states Sri Bharadwaja brought water from all holy rivers and stored them in the well. People believe that a glass of water from this well cures all diseases.

