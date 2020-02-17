Planetarium, science museum atop Kailasagiri soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The technical specifications of the proposed planetarium and science museum atop Kailasagiri were discussed at the second technical committee meeting held at Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) here on Sunday. The State government gave administrative sanction on December 25 for setting up the planetarium with 3D digital 8K full dome of 18 metres with a capacity of 150 to 200 seats at a cost of `37 crore atop Kailasagiri. The VMRDA will leverage the latest technology in the country and a science centre will also be set up as part of it.

The technical committee meeting, chaired by VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, discussed among other things the dome size and screen, seating capacity, tilt, 2D or 3D picture dimension, type of projectors, content availability for screening, operation and maintenance and training of staff.

Those who participated in the meeting included National Council of Science and Museums director general Arijit Duttachoudhary, MP Birla Institute of Fundamental Research director Debiprasad Durai, Science City National Council of Science Museums (all from Kolkata) curator-F Pramod Grover, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru, director Pramod G Galgali and JNTU-Vizianagaram head of IT Jaya Suma.

The expert committee members also visited the proposed site for planetarium atop Kailasgiri. They appreciated VMRDA for choosing Kailasagiri, which has best tourist footfall in Visakhapatnam, for the planetarium.

VMRDA Additional Commissioner Manazir Jeelani Samoon, secretary A Srinivas, superintending engineer K Rama Mohana Rao and executive engineers V Bhavani Sankar and Somasekhar Punugoti were present.

In the last week of December, a team of VMRDA led by the commissioner visited National Council of Science Museum and Birla Planetarium in Kolkata to study the technicalities in maintenances and operation of the planetarium.