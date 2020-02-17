Prakasam SP to get Skoch Award for Abhaya initiative

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, has been announced the recipient of the National SKOCH District Governance Award 2020. It will be presented to him at a presentation ceremony to be held in New Delhi on March 14. The award is being given for Prakasam Police’s Abhaya initiative.

The project was launched in the district to ensure safety and security of women.Abhaya is a vehicle operated from 9 pm to 5 am to drop women from their home to their workplace or other necessary areas and vice versa. The initiative was later replicated by other districts.The SP expressed happiness over the project getting selected for the award. This is yet another feather in the cap for the police department, a day after being felicitated with Tech Sabha Award in Bhubaneswar.