Real time monitoring system to strengthen agri power supply

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to strengthen power supply network to agriculture sector, the distribution companies (Discoms) in the State are contemplating to introduce a real-time monitoring system and provide necessary additional infrastructure that enhances the quality of three-phase free power supply.

The system is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply and to detect and resolve issues such as overload of distribution transformers (DTRs) in real time. According to a statement from the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on Sunday, the officials of discoms informed Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on the proposed system. The minister was also informed about the instruction of the Union Ministry of Power to the Discoms to arrange metering system to measure energy supply from agriculture DTRs for real-time monitoring of agriculture supply.

They added that different farmers associations had given multiple representations to gauge agricultural consumption in the State with real-time data to avoid claiming of subsidy against commercial losses in the name of agricultural consumption by the Discoms.

On the occasion, the minister said that the government would support any progressive initiative if it benefits farming community and enhances quality of power supply. “The Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is very keen on transforming the agriculture sector into a profitable economic activity and strengthening rural economy. As agriculture tops our priority list, the Chief Minister has offered maximum support to farmers and wants to make the free power scheme permanent to protect the interests of farmers,” he said.

Centre direction to Discoms

The Centre has directed Discoms that the metering status of distribution transformers, feeders and consumers need to be compiled discom-wise and reported to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) by 5th of every month