Red Sanders Task Force rescues deer from wild dogs in Tirupati forest

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) team rescued an injured spotted deer in the forest area on Sunday while it was being chased by wild dogs.

Acting on the instructions of RSASTF In-charge SP P Ravi Shankar, a team led by RSI Vijaya Narasimhulu, started combing operations in the forest from Bhupal Colony in Thimmanaidu Palem beat near Tirupati.

The team first heard a spotted deer’s panicked wails and saw it running in the forest. After noticing that it was being chased by some wild dogs, the team chased them away and rescued the deer.

Task Force team members Johnny Basha, Srinu and Ramanjaneyulu carried the injured deer to the forest border, which was 2.5 km away from the spot where it was rescued. Later, RI Murali reached the spot and took over the injured deer, while the Task Force team continued its combing operations.

Later, it was handed over to the forest officials after administering first aid. The forest officials took the injured deer to the veterinary hospital in Tirupati.

After examining it, veterinarians confirmed that there were no major injuries on the body of deer. They treated the deer which sustained some cuts and bruises on its body.