Sports will keep your body and mind fit: PV Sindhu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: World badminton champion and Vizag Steel brand ambassador PV Sindhu flagged off Vizag steel walkathon on Beach Road in here on Sunday. As many as 1,800 schoolchildren apart from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) officials and employees participated in the walkathon, organised by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL).

The walkathon, which started from Kalimatha temple on RK Beach concluded at Yoga village, covering a distance of 1.5 km. Later, a beach cleaning programme was conducted opposite Yoga village as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Flagging off the walkathon, Sindhu called upon the people to maintain health and stay fit.

She said a healthy India is strong India and said sport will help children improve not only physical fitness but also mental abilities. She said the students should cultivate good habits to become good citizens.

Participating in beach cleaning programme, she said people maintain cleanliness and keep surroundings clean and hygienic.

RINL top management officials, senior officials, trade union leaders and members of women wing of Vizag Steel, Visteel Mahila Samiti, and others participated in the walkathon. The presence of Sindhu pepped up the morale of the participants who were enthusiastic throughout the programme.

RNIL chairperson and managing director PK Rath, who participated in he walkathon, said it was for the first time a unique walkathon was organised by the PSU in the city. He said expansion and modernisation programme of capacity enhancement of 7.3 mpta has been completed and production ramped up significantly.