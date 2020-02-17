TTD chairperson opens hospital in Port City  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairperson YV Subba Reddy said medical institutions and the ministry of health should focus on providing advanced technology treatment to everyone, including rural people.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Lucid Hospitals diagnostic centre here on Sunday. The TTD chairman said the people of Vizag are health conscious and there is a need ti introduce such advanced diagnostic services in the city. He said the hospital should provide quality health services to one and all.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani appreciated the private hospitals for providing good medical services to people on par with the government hospitals. He said the State government is implementing health policies for the better health of the people. Later, Nani briefed the audience about government policies such Aarogyasri that provides quality health services to economically weaker sections of the society.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi recalled that former chief minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy had inaugurated Lucid Hospitals and said it was he was instrumental in providing quality health services to lakhs of underprivileged people.

Later, the hospital management presented a report on the services available at the diagonistic centre.

Earlier, Nani reviewed the service of government hospitals and asked the KGH superintendent G Arjuna about various issues related to government hospitals. He said that the ministry was making efforts to clear the misconception that the government hospitals don’t provide quality health services to the people.